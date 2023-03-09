The Super Mario Bros. Movie Final Trailer Is An Easter Egg-Filled Spectacle

Illumination has been on a roll the past few years with its movie offerings, and it hopes to keep the momentum going in a big way. Three decades after his last outing at the cinema, Nintendo icon Mario is on his way back to theaters everywhere for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." This time around, he'll reach the silver screen in vibrant animation — divisively with the voice of Chris Pratt — with several of his fellow video game legends in tow, including Bowser (Jack Black), Luigi (Charlie Day), and Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), to name a few.

In addition to the dense character roster, it appears that "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" will go out of its way to pack in as many Easter eggs and references as possible to the source material. While the inaugural trailer didn't have much to offer in this regard, the small detail-filled second trailer certainly did. From objects to locations, the team behind the film displays a clear love for Mario's world in pretty much every facet imaginable. Unsurprisingly, that adoration is ever-present in the latest teaser, too.

On March 9, a third "Super Mario Bros." trailer debuted, and it's sure to have Mario fans jumping and pumping their fists in the air for joy.