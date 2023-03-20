Billie Eilish's Swarm Character Has A Chilling Real-Life Inspiration

"Swarm" is the latest show to dive into the dark side of fandom. Created by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, who previously worked together on Glover's "Atlanta," the series follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), an obsessive fan of the Beyoncé stand-in Ni'Jah (Nirine S. Brown), as she attempts to get closer to her favorite artist by any means necessary and leaves a bloody trail of death in her wake.

However, one of the biggest gets in "Swarm" is no doubt the acting debut of pop sensation Billie Eilish. The Grammy-winning singer guest stars as Eva in Season 1, Episode 4 ("Running Scared"), the leader of a "female empowerment group" that is actually the thin cover for a cult with a devious real-life inspiration.

If this sounds familiar to you, you'll no doubt be thinking of the scandalous fallout that surrounded the NXIVM cult. A group that was also largely spearheaded by a pretty girl-next-door type with shoulder-length blond hair, Allison Mack, Eva's cult in "Swarm" marks a pretty easy comparison to the real-life group that was responsible for untold amounts of trauma for dozens of young actors.