Shazam 2 Should've Focused On Freddy, Because Billy Batson And Shazam Are Polar Opposites Which Destroys The Movie

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" cast the wrong star. Cool it on the pitchforks, skippy, this isn't a Zachary Levi hate piece. The DCEU (soon-to-be DCU) is now two movies deep with its hero who can't be called Captain Marvel, and — despite the heartfelt foster family narrative — there's a jarring disconnect that has formed deep roots in the one place it cannot be allowed to fester.

The issue? Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and Shazam (Levi) are not the same person.

Yes, yes, obviously they're different people: Angel is a young adult and Levi is strolling casually over the hill. But in the film, they're supposed to be portraying different aspects of the same character. As Billy, Angel is a traumatized teenager whose biological parents abandoned him. He's emotionally reclusive unless lashing out in anger, courtesy of his biting wit. In a single word, Angel's Billy is jaded. Conversely, Levi's Shazam is a carefree goofball whose only problem is that Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) won't date him. As Shazam, Levi is this bumbling, joking, flossing mountain of muscle and magic. He's a chatterbox primed with pop culture references: in every conceivable way, the antithesis of Angel's Billy.

Sure, Shazam is Billy with a magical makeover but that's precisely where their differences should stop, because they are not believable as separate aspects of the same soul. Neither performance is inherently wrong, but they're definitely wrong as a unit. Ironically, it seems like "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" clocked this imbalance during production, but in a weird way — because it offers a half-solution by giving Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer) more screen time.

Sadly, rather than fixing the "Shazam" sequel, Freddy's amplification only shines a light on how much more Billy's nerdy foster brother could've been utilized.