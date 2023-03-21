John Wick: Chapter 4's Shamier Anderson And Hiroyuki Sanada On Joining The Series And More - Exclusive Interview

Joining the "John Wick" universe in its latest addition, "John Wick: Chapter 4," are actors Shamier Anderson and Hiroyuki Sanada. The latter plays Shimazu, the manager of the Osaka Continental Hotel who also happens to be an old friend of John's (Keanu Reeves). But Shimazu pays for that friendship when the High Table sends an army of assassins to the Continental after he offers John refuge.

One of Japan's most accomplished actors, Sanada is both an acclaimed Shakespearean performer and a formidable martial artist. After years working in Hong Kong action cinema with stars like Jackie Chan and Michelle Yeoh, his Hollywood breakthrough came in 2003's "The Last Samurai" opposite Tom Cruise. Other major films include the original Japanese "Ring," "Sunshine," "Rush Hour 3," "The Wolverine," "Avengers: Endgame," 2021's "Mortal Kombat," and 2022's "Bullet Train."

Anderson, meanwhile, plays an assassin known only as the Tracker, who is accompanied by his unnamed dog, a Belgian Malinois as faithful as he is lethal. The Tracker and his canine partner are hired by High Table representative the Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård) to aid in the hunt for John Wick — with the Tracker bold enough to insist on a higher payday for the kill.

Anderson can also currently be seen on Hulu in the film "Bruiser," while on TV, he plays soldier Trevante Ward in the Apple TV+ series "Invasion" and starred as twins opposite Billy Bob Thornton on the third season of "Goliath." A student of martial arts himself, he told Looper that "John Wick: Chapter 4" was an eye-opening experience: "It pushed me to places where I've always wanted to go."