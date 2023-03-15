What Rotten Tomatoes Reviews Are Saying About Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Capitalizing on the ever-growing popularity of "Dungeons & Dragons," Paramount, like many Tabaxi, pounced on the opportunity to bring the tabletop role-playing game to the big screen. We're just around two weeks from "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" hitting theaters, and the early reviews suggest "D&D" fans have a lot to look forward to with this second attempt at a live-action campaign.

The early reviews are in for "Honor Among Thieves," and the film has scored a temporary 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. Remember, movies tend to skyrocket to the top of the aggregate site before they release, but the scores generally balance out closer to the release date as more and more reviewers get their hands on the final product. However, "D&D" fans have had enough drama recently, so even the smallest win, like the film's early RT score, is enough to give them hope for the franchise's future.

With 34 reviews already submitted at the time of writing, fans can get a general idea of what to expect from the upcoming fantasy adventure. Daily Express called it "'Guardians of the Galaxy' meets 'Lord of the Rings,'" saying "the best thing about Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is the swashbuckling action sequences, full of weird and wonderful characters, magic and [humor] that is perfect for this style of popcorn cinema." That high praise will surely pique every "D&D" player's curiosity, and it's just the tip of the iceberg for the reviews.