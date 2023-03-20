Air: Ben Affleck's 'Obvious' Reason For Not Showing Michael Jordan In The Film

In April, director and star Ben Affleck debuts "Air," a story about the iconic partnership between Nike and NBA legend Michael Jordan. In the film, viewers travel back to 1984, when Nike shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) sets out to have Jordan — a promising rookie at the time — sign a shoe endorsement deal. The former Chicago Bulls star is, obviously, a key player in the plotline of "Air." However, viewers see little of actor Damian Young, who portrays a young Jordan. According to Affleck, there's a good reason for his absence.

In an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning," Affleck said, "This is a movie about an icon, about somebody who's so meaningful that the minute I show you somebody and tell you, 'Hey, that's Michael Jordan,' you'll just go, 'No it isn't. I know what Michael Jordan is. Not only that, the only actor who could play Michael Jordan was a little old to play this part and we probably couldn't afford him. But the idea was if I show you something, you know that's not Michael Jordan and now everything else is fake."

While Young might not be featured in many "Air" scenes, the real-life, six-time NBA championship winner was heavily involved in the film's creation.