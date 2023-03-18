Ben Affleck's New Nike Drama Air Doesn't Feature Michael Jordan And It Was A Smart Decision

"Air," the upcoming biopic which details how Nike licensed Michael Jordan's name for their iconic Air Jordan shoe line, doesn't actually feature the NBA champion — which director Ben Affleck says is a feature, not a bug.

After taking on the cape and cowl as Batman for a brief period of time, Affleck is returning to the director's chair with "Air." The Boston native's first directorial effort since 2016's "Live By Night" features an all-star cast which includes frequent collaborator and best bud Matt Damon, comedian Chris Tucker, Oscar-winner Viola Davis, and "Arrested Development" star Jason Bateman. Affleck stars as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, though it's Damon who spearheads the flick as Sonny Vaccaro, the exec who famously shaped Michael Jordan's deal with the apparel and footwear company.

For Affleck to create a film surrounding the shoe but not feature the sneaker's namesake is nothing short of daring. Speaking with Bally Sports, Affleck detailed why it was important to not cast an actor to play the athlete. "Michael Jordan is so famous that I really felt that if we ever saw an actor playing him, it would be hard to get the audience to suspend their disbelief," Affleck said. "Because, in my opinion, there's no convincing anybody that someone who isn't Michael Jordan is Michael Jordan." While it may seem ridiculous to make a biopic about Jordan's shoes without having the player appear the film, it's actually a brilliant move on Affleck's part.