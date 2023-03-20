The Psychological Thriller Flop Defying Odds And Killing It On Netflix

Netflix's line-up of streaming films has seen an unlikely entry join the top rankings. Released on March 17, 2023, "Noise" tells the story of Matthias (Ward Kerremans), a new parent who moves him and his family to his childhood home. Things start to take a tense turn when Matthias begins to uncover a mystery surrounding an accident at a factory that reveals dark secrets about his family, leading him down a dark path.

Since its release, "Noise" hasn't received the most love critically. While there is no critic consensus on Rotten Tomatoes as of yet, the audience score is a dismal 13% while its IMDb rating is a similarly low 3.7 out of 10. Many complaints regarding the film come from many fans who found its story ripe with potential, but ultimately feel that the disjointed narrative and handful of cliches ultimately weigh down the experience.

Yet, this has seemingly done little to halt the Belgian thriller's overall popularity on the streamer. As of now, the film is the fifth most viewed film in the U.S. on Netflix, beating out such films as "Kick-Ass 2" and "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire." So is there more than meets the eye to the film ... or is its current place on Netflix just a bunch of noise?