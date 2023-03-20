Shadow And Bone Season 2 Fans Struggling To Recall, Or Care About, Events Of Season 1

Time could prove to be the true enemy of Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) and the devoted followers of Netflix's burgeoning Grishaverse. Season 1 of the live-action show, which is based on author Leigh Bardugo's books, debuted in April 2021. Impressively, the show amassed 721 million minutes of viewing time during its first week on the streaming service.

The long-awaited season 2 of "Shadow and Bone" finally dropped on March 16. After a long break, it's fair to ask if fans still want to watch the show. After all, the season 1 finale, "No Mourners" hit Netflix nearly two years ago. "I've read the books, so I know the characters and the story," u/smsisita posted on Reddit. "But I can't imagine someone who only watched season 1 waiting two years and still remembering or caring. I hope Season 2 gets the numbers it needs. I've watched two episodes so far, and I'm really enjoying it."

Well, the numbers are in! At the time of this writing, and despite the two-year lull, the show's ratings only fell slightly from season 1's 88% to season 2's 84% audience score. The new batch of episodes is also scoring well with critics — though not as well as season 1. Now, it's up to the fans to decide if the streaming series is worth revisiting.