Shadow And Bone Season 2: Who Is The Apparat?

In Netflix's "Shadow and Bone," the Apparat (Kevin Eldon) is the religious leader of Ravka and director spiritual advisor to its king. On matters of great importance, the Apparat is always close by, ready to offer counsel, should it be needed. Or even if it shouldn't ... for the Apparat is a man of great ambition who understands the immense power that he wields, and is unafraid to use it to his advantage.

During Season 1, he positions himself as close to Alina Starkova (Jessie Mei Li) as the Sun Summoner will allow him to be, muttering words of advice and caution in equal measure with manic fervor. When Pyotr Lantsov (David Verrey) succumbs to poisoning, it is the Apparat who assumes authority during the king's recuperation. During Season 2, he emerges only to caution Nikolai Lantsov (Patrick Gibson) against bold political maneuvers.

Netflix's version of the Apparat appears in only three episodes and is barely mentioned beyond these brief outings, so it would seem that his role is a small one. But it isn't — or, at least, it shouldn't have been.