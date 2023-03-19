Zachary Levi Almost Didn't Audition For Shazam Because Of The Rock's Black Adam

Despite not resonating with critics and having a less-than-stellar box office debut, fans helped secure the sequel "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" a solid audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. But those loyal to the teenage superhero's big-screen saga might not realize that Zachary Levi almost bailed on the entire franchise for a fascinating reason involving the star that played Black Adam.

Beforehand, Levi knew his fair share about the character, especially his arch nemesis, and that Dwayne Johnson was pursuing the Black Adam role. This apparently caused the actor to look in the mirror and lose all faith in his ability to play the character. "A couple months before I got the job, I was offered an audition for the role of Shazam," Levi said on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "But I knew enough about the character of Shazam/Captain Marvel, that he had an evil twin named Black Adam, and Black Adam was being played by The Rock. I was like, 'Wait, they're supposed to be twins? There's no way I'm getting this job!'" His inability to look like Johnson made him believe he was out of the running for the role, but the studio decided to handle things differently with the two characters, and Levy was eventually given the part.

But Levi isn't the only one who envisioned the character going down a bit differently. It's no secret that Johnson's relationship with the franchise has been a bit rocky, and not only has he gone out of his way to avoid appearing in movies with Zachary Levi, but the Black Adam star also had someone else in mind early on to play Shazam.