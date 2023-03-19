Rachel Zegler Puts Critics Of Shazam 2 On Blast

When it comes to superhero movies, viewers and critics have learned not to expect much from the DC Extended Universe (soon to be replaced by James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU). Unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which nurtured a core narrative and expanded it until all the characters were connected, the DCEU has always had no clear direction — other than now, where everything is about to be wiped out by the universe-resetting "The Flash" and started anew. From there, after DC Studios pulled the plug on "Wonder Woman 3" and Henry Cavill announced his return as Superman only for the deal to fall through, the DCEU's legacy characters are all looking likely to be replaced with new versions.

There is some room for characters to carry over, of course — such as with Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) — but any hope for the current DCU Shazam might've just expired with the box office take for the studio's latest release, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods." Even though the sequel has a lot of fans shaking their heads in disappointment, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" villain Rachel Zegler hopes that viewers take the opportunity to form their opinions before writing the film off completely.

As Zegler wrote on Twitter, "Hey our film is actually really good! But mostly I just absolutely loved making it and the people I met whilst doing so go see it! Give it a chance. We have an 85% audience score for a reason."

Indeed, it does some that everyone involved in the movie's production truly enjoyed the process, and there clearly are people who are enjoying the movie. However, that might not be enough to rescue Levi's Shazam from the impending reboot.