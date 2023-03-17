Keanu Reeves And Chad Stahelski Dedicate John Wick: Chapter 4 To The Memory Of Lance Reddick

"John Wick: Chapter 4" director Chad Stahelski and lead actor Keanu Reeves are dedicating the film to their friend and fellow "John Wick" star, the late Lance Reddick. After Reddick's death at his Los Angeles home at 60 years of age, the news of which broke Friday morning (March 17), the two men released a joint statement mourning the loss of a formidable acting talent, expressing their condolences to his family, and dedicating the latest installment in the "John Wick" franchise to his memory.

Stahelski and Reeves wrote, "We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

"John Wick: Chapter 4" will be the first movie featuring Reddick to be released posthumously when it reaches theaters on March 24, and he will also appear in the upcoming spin-off, "Ballerina."