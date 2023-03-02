The Final Trailer For Succession Season 4 Shows Logan On A Rampage

This final trailer kicks off with Logan Roy on top of the world, with him saying he's got a huge deal, an election, and an entire news network as his spoils. Feeling like the victor, he wanders the floor of ATN (the fictional American Television Network), with Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) watching from above and reporting to Shiv's husband Tom (Matthew Macfayden). "He's moseying," Greg tells Tom. "Terrifyingly moseying. It's like if Santa Claus was a hitman."

The big reason for Logan's good mood? Well, at the end of the previous season, he booted all of his children from the compasny pretty unceremoniously — so to his mind, none of them are vying for his crown any longer. That's obviously not the case, though. Allying themselves with several of Logan's business enemies, they prepare for what Shiv refers to as a "knife fight," but there's no doubt that they'll be thwarted by Logan at every turn... especially as he tells his children that they are "not serious people." Logan is ready to wage war, as are the Roy kids, but it'll clearly be a bloody road for everybody involved — as he says, he wants to "kill the opposition, cut their throats" followed by the battle cry, "we are pirates!"

Can anyone topple Logan Roy, or is he, as he clearly believes, unstoppable? Will the Roy kids do whatever it takes to bring down their own father? The fourth and final season of "Succession" kicks off on March 26th at 9PM EST on HBO and HBO Max, and this ultra-wealthy family will continue its unraveling then.