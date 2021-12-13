The Ending Of Succession Season 3 Explained

When Season 3 began, Kendall, Shiv, and Roy could not have been further apart. Kendall had just broken ranks with his family and gone public with his father Logan's knowledge of the ongoing Waystar-Royco sexual harassment scandal within the company's cruise ship division. With Kendall out of the way as the presumptive heir, that left Roman and Shiv to jockey for position as the new favorite. When the Roy kids learn about their father's betrayal, Shiv takes the lead and comes up with a plan to stop it.

Roman and Shiv have been at odds with each other all season. Roman spent most of Season 3 in the "favored Roy child" role, until last week when he disastrously sent a photo of his genitalia to Logan by mistake. This week, while Roman has retained some of his status as Logan's confidante, he's definitely fallen in his father's eyes. He realizes that he'll never take over the company, and he joins in with Shiv.

Kendall, meanwhile, has gone through the wringer this season, watching as the federal investigation against his father loses steam and ultimately fails, costing him his relationships with his family in the process. After nearly drowning while drunkenly lounging in the pool last week, his siblings worry that he was trying to harm himself, and most of their animosity evaporates. Shiv and Roman take pity on him and begin moving past it.

For all these reasons, the Roy siblings finally put aside their differences and work together to take down their father. Somehow, it's happening, just like Kendall wanted them to at the beginning of the season.

Unfortunately, Logan is still one step ahead, like always.