Ted Lasso: Brett Goldstein Reveals Which Season 2 Scene Had The Cast In Tears

In a television landscape that's positively teeming with anti-heroes and backstabbing opportunists, "Ted Lasso" is just the kind of feel-good TV to provide the antidote. The Emmy-winning sports comedy series has emerged as one of the biggest hits on Apple TV+ and is showing that you don't necessarily need gritty violence and shocking character deaths to keep people watching.

Brett Goldstein plays soccer captain and assistant coach Roy Kent in "Ted Lasso," and the actor has had to adapt with his character as he slowly ages out of the game that he loves so dearly. Though Kent has taken on a role overseeing the team with Ted over the course of the series, it's clear he's still a player at heart. Goldstein joined "Ted Lasso" castmate Hannah Waddingham to share some behind-the-scenes details about the popular series with BBC Radio 1. One of the most interesting tidbits came when Goldstein revealed that he and the other cast members were openly moved to tears when they emerged in Wembley Stadium in Season 2, Episode 8 ("Man City").

Amazingly, though, it was because the cast thought the show would probably be a failure. "Genuinely, we thought no one would watch this show," Goldstein said. "And I really mean [it]. That isn't being humble."