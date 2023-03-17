Aladdin Star Mena Massoud Has A Disappointing Update On The Sequel (And It's Probably For The Best)

It may have been one of 2019's biggest money-makers, but it seems like the chances of seeing this whole new world again are few and far between. Based on the 1992 two-time Oscar-winning animated Disney classic, 2019's "Aladdin" – starring Will Smith and Mena Massoud — brought the animated Arabian musical to the realm of live action. And Aladdin wasn't the only one throwing out gold, as the film became a lean, mean, money-making machine, bringing in over $1 billion worldwide. With such success, a sequel was officially announced in 2020 with no confirmation of any returning cast or crew members.

But according to Massoud, who portrays the titular bread-swiping thief-turned-prince, it's looking like plans for the follow-up might have been thrown out. On Twitter, when asked by @TheLuckLetter if an "Aladdin 2" is still happening, the "Reprisal" star simply answered, "Very unlikely at this point." Massoud had previously commented to Variety in December 2022 about a change of writers slowing down progress on the film, but this development indicates that the sequel has truly turned south.

While some disappointed fans have a spot soft for the remake, such as one user who replied to Massoud's tweet, "Man! 'Aladdin' was the one live action remake that I enjoyed," it's safe to say that plenty of others are breathing a sigh of relief ... and for good reason.