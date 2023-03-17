Willow Showrunner Says The Disney+ Series Isn't Really Dead (And That's A Good Thing)

When "Willow" on Disney+ was first announced, the possibilities for continuing a cult classic fantasy film from the late 1980s were met with intrigue and excitement by many. Even though the series follow-up was missing some of the quirky elements that made the movie memorable, Warwick Davis in the title role and Joanne Whalley (Sorsha) were joined by a new cast of characters that were equally as engaging.

This is why the death of "Willow" after a single season seems like such a missed opportunity despite the program's mixed reception with audiences. But according to a tweet from series developer Jonathan Kasdan, an outright cancellation is not the proper way to situate the fate of the adventure series — even though its actors were released to pursue other projects.

Kasdan's ambiguous statement has put a pause on the show's burial in the TV graveyard, and that's a good thing since the season ended on a cliffhanger in "Children of the Wyrm." While his announcement doesn't necessarily confirm a Season 2, here is what the showrunner had to say.