Andrew Santino Initially Auditioned For A Much Different Curb Your Enthusiasm Role

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" has long stood in a league of its own among sitcoms. Larry David's signature misanthropy is on full display in every episode, where he mines comedy from the smallest of inconveniences and everyday oddities. It has also been a showcase for plenty of comedic talent, with the list of guest stars on "Curbed" growing with each season. David's creative process is an oft-discussed aspect of the heavily improvised series, and actor Andrew Santino gave fans some behind-the-scenes insight in a recent interview.

In Season 10 of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Santino guest stars as an engineer who helps Larry design a new type of urinal. But while appearing on the "Steve-O's Wild Ride!" podcast, Santino said he originally auditioned for a completely different character than the urinal engineer he played on "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

Santino noted that he originally auditioned for the role of a man who owns a dog named Adolf. "They wanted me to do that, so I went in there with like a German accent and it crushed," Santino said, noting that David vetoed him for the role on account of his looks, which didn't line up with what the showrunner envisioned for that character.