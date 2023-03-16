Barry Keoghan Reportedly Being Considered For Key Gladiator 2 Role

Although it is hard to imagine a sequel to "Gladiator" without Russell Crowe in the lead role, the story is set to continue nearly 25 years later. "Gladiator 2" will see the return of Ridley Scott in the director's chair and is set to be released on November 22, 2024, as a major kickstart to the 2024 holiday movie season.

In major casting news released by The Hollywood Reporter, Academy Award nominee Barry Keoghan, who scored a Best Supporting Actor nod for his role in "The Banshees of Inisherin," is in talks to play a major character in the narrative.

Although his casting has not been made official, the Irish actor is in talks to play the reigning Emperor of Rome, who was last played by Joaquin Phoenix as the evil Emperor Commodus in the first film. He will also be joined by another recent 2023 Oscar nominee if he wins the part.