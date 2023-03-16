Nancy Meyers' Pricey Rom-Com Could Be Close To Finding A New Home

Much to the delight of romantic comedy fans everywhere, it was announced earlier this month that Nancy Meyers — the distinguished writer-director known for films such as "Father of the Bride," "Something's Gotta Give" and "The Holiday" — was set to return to the director's chair with a $130 million budget rom-com for Netflix, tentatively called "Paris Paramount." Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz, Owen Wilson and Michael Fassbender were in talks to star in the film. The eye-catching budget would make "Paris Paramount" the most expensive rom-com ever made.

However, days ago, Netflix pulled the plug on the film, citing budget issues. As it turns out, Meyers was pushing for a higher budget of $150 million, citing that $80 million alone would go to above-the-line costs (paying the creative talents, such as actors, producers and directors). Netflix wouldn't budge past the $130 million mark and, thus, pulled the plug instead of accepting Meyers' ask.

But, luckily for rom-com fans, the most expensive rom-com of all time could still be made, as the director has not let Netflix pulling out get in the way of making "Paris Paramount." According to Deadline, as soon as Netflix dropped the project, Meyers began looking to other studios who may be interested to find a home for the film, and the search led her to Warner Bros. Sources have told Deadline that, while nothing is set in stone yet, they are currently in negotiation talks to potentially acquire the project.