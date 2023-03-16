The Conners Fans Were Seriously Grossed Out By Becky And Darlene's Chore War

Contains spoilers for "The Conners" Season 5, Episode 18 — "Road Trip and Guilt Trip"

The never-ending sibling rivalry between Becky Conner-Healy (Lecy Goranson) and Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert) on "The Conners" has stretched from their shared childhoods to their shared adulthoods. Now living together in the same home, they've rapidly figured out that their parenting and housekeeping styles clash. No episode has brought that revelation to light more than "Road Trip and Guilt Trip."

During the course of the outing, Becky rebels against Darlene's controlling nature and neat-freak ways by going wild and leaving sarcastic post-it notes in return. Darlene feels disrespected; Becky thinks Darlene is trying to make a point out of the fact that she and her daughter, Harris Conner-Healy (Emma Kenney), are living on Darlene's charity, staying rent-free in her home while Becky completes college. It turns out that Darlene is jealous of Becky's new connection with Harris. Before that, though, the twosome enters a housekeeping war that sees Becky do something extremely distasteful — mopping a kitchen table with the same mop she'd been cleaning the kitchen floor with. The end result is Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) coming down with a norovirus.

Audience members were grossed out by this turn of events, to say the least. "Becky! Come on! Don't mop on the table!!" cried @OscarSm61194655. Their comments were quite representative of most other fans' feelings about it all.