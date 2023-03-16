Elizabeth Olsen Wants Scarlet Witch To Lighten Up A Little In Her Next MCU Outing (And So Do We)

Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, evolved into one of the MCU's most riveting characters, but at the cost of becoming one of its most tragic. Her last moments through "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" fittingly played out in a sacrificial death after a history of doing some questionable things in the MCU. But death for big-time superheroes and villains usually only means a small break. Besides, Elizabeth Olsen recently voiced her belief that her character Wanda will return, and an "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" series is on the horizon. So Wanda is likely coming back to the MCU in some form. We just wonder how different she might be this time.

At least Olsen already has an idea of how she'd like the character to evolve next. While speaking with Screen Rant during an SXSW event, the actor said she wants some humor and redemption. "We can do anything with her now! I feel like we've done so much," Olsen said in the interview. "Now, we can really have fun; I feel like there's a lot more humor to be had with her. She's often the emotion of a story, and I'm curious to see what we can explore. And hopefully [we can] give her some redemption."

Olsen has the right idea of where to take the Scarlet Witch next. After a long time of enduring devastating heartbreaks and being driven to such dark depths, it's about time the Scarlet Witch got a bit more light shined on her.