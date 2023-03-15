Ted Lasso's Creators Plan To Take Time Before Figuring Out The Lassoverse's Future

The long-awaited return of "Ted Lasso" has mostly been cause for celebration among the show's fans. However, the end of the series' nearly 2-year-long hiatus has been tainted somewhat by the mystery surrounding its future. Indeed, while Apple TV+ has avoided marketing "Ted Lasso" Season 3 as the fan-favorite dramedy's last season, no one seems to know for sure if it is or isn't. In fact, everyone involved in "Ted Lasso" seems to have adopted a "let's wait and see" approach when it comes to discussing the show's future.

That was the case, at least, in a recent interview Comicbook.com conducted with "Ted Lasso" co-creator Brendan Hunt. The actor and writer, who also stars in the Apple TV+ series as Coach Beard, the right-hand-man to Jason Sudeikis' Ted, told the outlet that no one involved in the show is in a rush to decide whether it has truly reached the end of its run.

"Part of not knowing [what's next] means it's possible that it is the end. We at the very least know we're going to be taking some time off from this thing before we figure out what happens next," Hunt revealed. The "Ted Lasso" co-creator, additionally, noted that the last day of filming on the show's third season did feel like a cathartic conclusion to the journey that he and the series' creative team started together several years ago.

"That last day definitely felt like graduation," Hunt added. "I mean that in the most wonderful way. It was very sentimental."