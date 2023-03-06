Things That Will Definitely Happen In Ted Lasso Season 3 - Looper Staff Predicts

Since the beginning, one of the highlights of this incredible sweetheart of a show has been watching Brett Goldstein's frozen ice slab Roy Kent melt with each season. Like so many other characters, the former Captain has been on a journey of ups and downs leaving us cheering for him both on and off the pitch. He won Keeley's (Juno Temple) heart, returned to Richmond as an Assistant Manager, and buried the hatchet with Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster). However, concerning signs of his future presented themselves when the Season 2 finale ended with him and Keeley heading in very different directions and their relationship being put to the test. Could Season 3 mark the end of the greatest love Richmond has ever known? Or could the king of comebacks have an even greater reward waiting for him when we finally bid farewell to the Greyhounds and its grumpiest Assistant Manager?

As far as the recent trailer suggests, after a glimpse of Jamie stumbling in on Keeley and Roy, our favorite couple seems to be trying to make things work which is frankly great news. If that's the case, why not help the happy couple end things on a good note in a way "Ted Lasso" has such a knack to accomplish. Have them tie the knot, with Keeley happily becoming the boss b***h we know she can become, and Roy ends up in the job he's a perfect fit for. Manager of AFC Richmond.

If our other bets are right, Ted is heading home after what we hope will be a successful season for the team he's managed for three years. We can't think of anyone better to take over the job than the cement-gargling gaffer that has been with the team since before Ted even arrived. Will he put fear into any new player that comes their way? But by taking from Ted's teachings, Roy could become the dream manager for the Greyhounds that has every possibility of being. You just have to believe, obviously.