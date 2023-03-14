Woody Harrelson And Matthew McConaughey To Be Co-Stars Again For New Apple TV+ Comedy

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey began their eclectic acting careers within a few years of one another. Harrelson's first credited role was as that of a young football player starring alongside Goldie Hawn's Coach Molly McGrath in 1986's "Wildcats," and McConaughey's breakout performance came in the 1993 stoner comedy "Dazed and Confused" — "alright, alright, alright."

Both actors have left their own uniquely indelible marks on Hollywood during a pair of storied careers. And now the co-stars of the HBO crime series "True Detective" are joining forces once more for a new project from Apple TV+ and Skydance (per The Hollywood Reporter). The duo will also serve as executive producers on the upcoming project, which is a comedy from the mind of David West Read ("Schitt's Creek").

McConaughey and Harrelson share a special rapport that extends far beyond the confines of their professional lives, and they met back in 1997 while doing a wardrobe test for Ron Howard's "EDtv." The 1999 film allowed both performers to show off their comedic chops, which will serve them both nicely in the upcoming Apple TV+ series.