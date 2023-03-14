Yellowjackets: Christina Ricci Claims The Cast Was Terrified Coming Back For S2

Depending on who you ask, Christina Ricci's "Yellowjackets" character is the most terrifying element of the Showtime series. Sure, there is cannibalism, murder, and implications of the occult, but Misty Quigley is one in a million.

Stranded in the Canadian wilderness with the rest of the Yellowjackets soccer team, Misty grows from an insecure teenage outcast to an adult with even more uncomfortable — albeit relatable — neediness. Her attempts to continue and ingratiate herself into Shauna's (Melanie Lynskey), Taissa's (Tawny Cypress), and Natalie's (Juliette Lewis) lives are only made more disturbing by her lack of empathy and her knowledge of criminal enterprises. As the new season is on the horizon, the Season 2 trailer has more Misty than ever, and audiences can expect even more chilling shenanigans. But the content of the series was not the scariest element, according to Ricci. While speaking to Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show," she confided in him why Season 2 had higher stakes than the first.

"It was really scary," Ricci admitted. "It's been so wonderful to be so well received in the accolades and everything. But then you have to go back and do it again." Season 1 of the series became a breakout hit, earning seven Emmy nominations. Ricci didn't want to let down the fans, but settling back into Misty's skin wasn't the easiest — and she admittedly struggled with her character's more subtle attributes.