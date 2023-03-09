Yellowjackets Season 2 Trailer Is A Screaming Good Time
"Yellowjackets" is one of the most bizarre and buzzworthy shows in recent memory. Stephen King, who knows a thing or two about crafting macabre mysteries, even praised the series for its story and twisted sense of humor, so it must be doing something right. However, he wasn't the only person who found joy in this story of survival and despair.
"Yellowjackets" takes place in two separate timelines, both past and present. The first follows a high school soccer team whose players get stranded in a mysterious Canadian forest while en route to a tournament. The squad remains lost in the wilderness for 19 months, which leads to them engaging in some questionable behavior in order to survive. The second timeline is set 25 years later, and it chronicles the survivors as they struggle to live with the aftermath of the horrific ordeal — especially when the past comes back to haunt them.
Fans have waited long enough for the show to return to their screens. The good news, however, is that "Yellowjackets" Season 2 is on the way, and Showtime has released a trailer to build excitement for its arrival later this month.
Dark times lie ahead on Yellowjackets Season 2
"Yellowjackets" Season 2 promises to dig deeper into what went down in the forest and explore the long-term ramifications for those who had to experience it. This season will add another timeline to the mix as well, with the third exploring the events that led to the young survivors being saved and how they proceeded to try and rebuild their lives afterward.
The trailer doesn't give too much away in terms of the plot for Season 2, but the adult characters do find out that Lottie (Courtney Eaton) was committed to a mental institution in Switzerland. Elsewhere, it's confirmed that Natalie (Juliette Lewis) has survived her abduction from Season 1. Furthermore, Simeone Kessell will play her adult counterpart in Season 2.
If the trailer indicates one thing, it's that more dark times lie ahead. As the young Vanessa (Liv Hewson) notes toward the end, "S**t's going to get a lot worse out here."
"Yellowjackets" Season 2 premieres on March 24.