Yellowjackets Season 2 Trailer Is A Screaming Good Time

"Yellowjackets" is one of the most bizarre and buzzworthy shows in recent memory. Stephen King, who knows a thing or two about crafting macabre mysteries, even praised the series for its story and twisted sense of humor, so it must be doing something right. However, he wasn't the only person who found joy in this story of survival and despair.

"Yellowjackets" takes place in two separate timelines, both past and present. The first follows a high school soccer team whose players get stranded in a mysterious Canadian forest while en route to a tournament. The squad remains lost in the wilderness for 19 months, which leads to them engaging in some questionable behavior in order to survive. The second timeline is set 25 years later, and it chronicles the survivors as they struggle to live with the aftermath of the horrific ordeal — especially when the past comes back to haunt them.

Fans have waited long enough for the show to return to their screens. The good news, however, is that "Yellowjackets" Season 2 is on the way, and Showtime has released a trailer to build excitement for its arrival later this month.