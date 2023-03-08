Ernie Hudson On Quantum Leaping, Ghostbusting, And Working With Woody Harrelson In Champions - Exclusive Interview

You were great in "Champions," and I'm so interested in the relationship between Coach Peretti and Marcus. It's kind of a mentorship, even though Marcus would try hard not to see it that way. What does Marcus need to learn from Coach Peretti?

[Marcus] doesn't seem to understand that, [about] friendships, there's a cost ... He's been looked out for ... They're contemporaries — they had gone to college together — but he doesn't seem to understand that his actions [have] consequences that not only affect him but everybody, the team and everybody else. He doesn't seem to get that. [He has] that sense of independent spirit, but there's some things that you need to put on hold.

I don't think he gets that, "We're all sacrificing so that you can be here and you're a part of that," which comes down to the team. It's not until he coaches his team that he gets that sense of community, that sense of, "What I do, everybody has to pay the price for. There are consequences."

Absolutely. Now, this isn't your first time working with Woody Harrelson — you were in "The Cowboy Way" together. How does your collaboration in "Champions" differ from your prior film?

It was 25 or so years ago when we did ["The Cowboy Way"] and we were both much younger, but Woody is one of those genuine, down-to-earth people. He hasn't changed at all. He always brings his best, but he always comes in such a natural way that I've never seen him working hard at it. There's a genuine sweetness about him.

[The difference is] being older, and maybe both being at a certain place. We've both grown up a little bit. But the work, the way he approaches it — I love the way he connects with ... especially the kids who were on the team. A lot of these were new people who hadn't acted before, and he knows how to do that, and not all actors do. It was really impressive to me.