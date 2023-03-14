John Wick's Chad Stahleski Says Live Guns Aren't Necessary On Sets, But Money Talks

The tragic death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is a reminder that, although prop guns and blank rounds have become an integral and iconic aspect of filmmaking (especially for action movies), these props are still extremely dangerous and potentially fatal. For nobody is this more apparent than for longtime stuntman and "John Wick" director Chad Stahelski, who infamously replaced actor Brandon Lee on the set of "The Crow" after Lee was fatally wounded by a real gun using faulty blank ammunition.

Nearly 30 years later, the memory continues to inform Stahelski's own filmmaking process within the "John Wick” franchise – a series filled to the brim with heavily choreographed gunplay between its titular assassin and his numerous enemies. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski asserted that he only uses electronic guns and CGI on his set due to the inherent dangers of using blank rounds and real firearms. "That technology is out there for everybody," said Stahleski. "My feeling is that there's no reason to have a live firearm on set."

Yet, despite the fact that these safer prop guns have been around for over a decade, Stahelski says that most productions still opt for the use of live guns and blank ammunition because they are cheaper for certain people — putting the cast and crew at risk in order to save money.