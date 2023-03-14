Adam Driver's Quicksand Scene In 65 Brought Back Childhood Memories

Adam Driver gets caught in more than a few dangerous situations in "65." The sci-fi thriller follows Driver's Mills, a work-for-hire spaceship pilot from a distant planet, after he crash-lands on a prehistoric version of Earth. As he and his ship's sole surviving passenger, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), try desperately to get off the planet together before they're killed by one of its many dangerous prehistoric creatures, Mills is forced to repeatedly fight for his life.

At one point, the character even finds himself slowly being consumed by a dangerous patch of quicksand. The sequence doesn't just deliver the kind of stressful tension that so much of "65" is designed to produce, though. Apparently, it also reminded Driver of many of the genre movies and TV shows that he used to watch when he was young. "I remember when I was a kid, everybody got trapped in quicksand. I'd watch reruns of 'Zorro' and I feel like Zorro was [always] trapped in quicksand. There was a lot of quicksand. It went through a phase," the actor recalled in an interview with The Wrap.

According to the "Star Wars" and "Marriage Story" star, the prevalence of quicksand in the genre entertainment of his youth actually made him nervous about the possibility of stepping into a patch of it. "I had a terror actually when I was a kid because I'd seen so many people in quicksand," Driver admitted. "I was like, 'Oh f***, is this a problem I'm going to have to face in life?'"