Adam Driver Names The Sci-Fi Classic That Inspired His 65 Role - Exclusive

"65" manages to be entirely unique while paying homage to the sci-fi classics that came before. When we asked him whether there were any actors or movies that helped inspire his performance, Adam Driver named a movie that might not be the first that comes to mind when you think of an epic dinosaur-and-spacecraft escape adventure.

"We talked about 'Alien' a lot and that the technology was going to be a mix of things that were tactile. It was real levers and switches," he explained.

Of course, "Alien" director Ridley Scott changed sci-fi forever with the 1979 film, expertly delivering a movie that's equal parts horror and sci-fi. "65" has its own take on genre mashups, offering a fascinating sci-fi take on history — wrapped up with a gnarly dinosaur bow. While movies like "Jurassic Park" certainly offer jump scares of their own, "65" takes a more natural approach to dinos and the brutality of living in the wild with these prehistoric creatures.

Driver noted, "Ridley [Scott] was a big inspiration to these directors [Scott Beck and Bryan Woods] and how it wanted to look and feel and not [make] the technology a blend of things that are screens and the world to feel really tactile and not so overproduced."

"65" releases exclusively in theaters on March 10.