O'Shea Jackson's Reaction To Losing His Solo Role Is A Little Over The Top

People love to talk about nepotism in Hollywood these days. While it's almost comically absurd how many actors and entertainers get ahead in showbiz based purely on family name, few forge actual careers unless they prove themselves worthy in their own right. And that's precisely what O'Shea Jackson Jr. has been doing in recent years.

Jackson is indeed the son of O'Shea Jackson, better known as hip-hop icon and actor Ice Cube. Jr., of course, got his first big Hollywood break portraying his dad in the 2015 biopic "Straight Outta Compton." But he's delivered standout work in projects like "Ingrid Goes West," "Den of Thieves," and "Long Shot" in the years since. And just last year, he turned up alongside Ewan McGregor in the "Star Wars" galaxy streamer "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

Turns out, "Kenobi" was not Jackson Jr.'s first dalliance with the Force. The actor has spoken often, and candidly, about auditioning for "Solo: A Star Wars Story," and recently told Marc Maron on the "WTF?" podcast he's still over the top upset he didn't get the role. "So when the Han Solo movie was coming out, I auditioned to be Lando Calrissian," he told Maron, adding, "And I got four callbacks. I've never had this happen, I thought this sh** was in the bag." Unfortunately, Jr. found out at the last minute he didn't get the role and freely admits he may never get over it.