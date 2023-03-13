TLOU Finale's Abrupt Ending Had Fans Double-Checking The Runtime

"The Last of Us" Season 1 finale didn't last as long as fans thought it would.

In a spoiler-free Reddit thread about Episode 9 ("Look for the Light"), u/DirtyJerzzz commented, "That episode felt like it was 15 min[utes] long." It seemed as though all of Reddit was in agreement here, with users like u/WritingPretty responding, "Had the exact same feeling. Paused it with like 5 min left because I thought to myself, 'The episode just started and all this happened already? What are we like 20 minutes in?'" In fact, the ending was considered so abrupt that some viewers searched for more footage, just in case they were being duped by an early credit roll. u/ph0be14 was so frazzled by the conclusion that they added, "I was confused when it ended and went to check the run time."

But there was nothing else to find — and yes, the ending really was the ending. "The Last of Us" Season 1 was over, even if fans craved more. And more will come, as HBO already renewed the series. However, Season 2 won't be here for a long time yet.