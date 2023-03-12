Here's How The Academy Awards Plans To Avoid Another Slap Incident

In 2022, during the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. The latter insulted the former's wife on live TV, and Smith responded with violence on live TV. Rock addressed the slap with jokes, Hollywood addressed the slap by removing Smith from a wide slate of projects, and the Academy Awards addressed the incident by banning Smith and creating a new task force. In a Time Magazine interview, shared by Variety, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer explained how a new crisis team has been formed to combat any future events.

"We have a whole crisis team, something we've never had before, and many plans in place," said Kramer. "We've run many scenarios. So it is our hope that we will be prepared for anything that we may not anticipate right now but that we're planning for just in case it does happen."

Per Kramer's comment, the new crisis team is prepared to respond to a situation should one arise. It's important to note that this team's scope seems to be reactive rather than preventative.