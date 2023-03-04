Here's How Chris Rock Addressed 'The Slap' In His Netflix Special

Chris Rock's first standup special since Will Smith smacked the crap out of him at the Oscars finally aired, and he had... a few things to say.

After spending most of the special railing against expensive yoga pants and his own daughters, Rock finally addressed the elephant in the room, or "the slap heard 'round the world." Last year at the Academy Awards, when Rock referred to Jada Pinkett Smith — who, due to her struggles with alopecia, is bald — as "G.I. Jane," Smith stormed the stage in one of the ceremony's weirdest moments in its history and slapped Chris Rock right across the face. That slap immediately became infamous, going down in Oscar history... and until now, Rock hasn't really talked about it.

Thanks to Netflix, Rock got the chance to finally address the now-famous slap, and he waited until the very end of his special to tackle this wild story. Here's what Chris Rock said about the Oscars slap during his standup special.