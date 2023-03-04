Here's How Chris Rock Addressed 'The Slap' In His Netflix Special
Chris Rock's first standup special since Will Smith smacked the crap out of him at the Oscars finally aired, and he had... a few things to say.
After spending most of the special railing against expensive yoga pants and his own daughters, Rock finally addressed the elephant in the room, or "the slap heard 'round the world." Last year at the Academy Awards, when Rock referred to Jada Pinkett Smith — who, due to her struggles with alopecia, is bald — as "G.I. Jane," Smith stormed the stage in one of the ceremony's weirdest moments in its history and slapped Chris Rock right across the face. That slap immediately became infamous, going down in Oscar history... and until now, Rock hasn't really talked about it.
Thanks to Netflix, Rock got the chance to finally address the now-famous slap, and he waited until the very end of his special to tackle this wild story. Here's what Chris Rock said about the Oscars slap during his standup special.
Chris Rock had a lot to say about 'the slap'
Rock waited until the very end of his special to get to the slap, but when he got there, he got heated. "Y'all know what happened to me," he said, to raucuous applause. "Getting smacked by Suge Smith. Everybody knows. Everybody f**king knows."
Rock also addressed that Smith is significantly bigger than him physically, noting that Smith played Muhammed Ali in a movie (which, to be fair, is a decent point). Noting that Smith frequently does shirtless scenes in his movies, Rock had this to say about his own physique: "If I'm in a movie getting open heart surgery, I'm wearing a sweater."
Finally, he went after both Smith and Pinkett Smith, describing Smith as practicing "selective outrage" (referencing a point he made earlier in the special). "I didn't have any entanglements," Rock said pointedly, not-so-slyly referencing Pinkett Smith's relationship with Augustus Alsina, before saying that he tried to call Smith after that transpired only for the "I Am Legend" actor to not pick up the phone. Indicating that Smith felt publicly weak, Rock seemed to say that the Fresh Prince took his ire out on him: "And who's he hitting? Me."
Rock's clearly in his feelings about the whole thing, and he certainly wasn't subtle. You can check out his special streaming on Netflix now.