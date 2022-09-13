Jimmy Kimmel's Disrespectful Emmys Stunt Has Quinta Brunson Fans Seeing Red

Welp! Another awards show, another occasion where an attendee didn't quite read the room or think through precisely what they were doing. In the case of last night's Emmy award show, that "honor" went to primetime talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel, who died on his comedic hill during a moment that many viewers didn't find funny at all.

The unevenly landed gag was literally laid out during the nomination for Best Writing in a Comedy Series when its presenter, Kimmel, was dragged and laid out on stage by "Arrested Development" and former LEGO Batman, Will Arnett. Kimmel's partner in the bit explained to the crowd that this was the talk show host's "13th time in a row that he's lost and he just got into the skinny margaritas back there."

While it earned a few laughs, Kimmel committed to the joke even after first-time winner Quinta Brunson walked up to accept her award for "Abbot Elementary." After stepping over him, Brunson explained, "Jimmy wake up, I won," she said before getting a thumbs up from Kimmel and staying there throughout her winner's speech. While Brunson seemingly shrugged it off, her fans and those watching at home quickly called out Kimmel for stealing the spotlight at a crucial moment.