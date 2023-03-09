Mephisto's Ultimate Form Has Been Revealed Against The Greatest Avengers Team Ever

Contains spoilers for "Avengers" #66

Mephisto is making a major move to take on the greatest group of Avengers ever assembled, with the devilish villain taking on his ultimate form to try to defeat the Multiverse's mightiest heroes. In "Avengers" #66 by Jason Aaron and Javier Garron, Mephisto turns on his own Multiversal variants, leading him to transform into a mega-sized threat.

In the current "Avengers" series from Marvel Comics, the Multiversal Masters of Evil, a group consisting of some of the deadliest villains across space and time — including Black Skull, Dark Phoenix, Doom Supreme, and Kid Thanos — have gone on a warpath across the Multiverse, conquering worlds in an effort to control all realities. The Avenger Prime, a variant of Loki, has called on the greatest Avengers to assemble from different timelines to stop the biggest threat to the Multiverse, with a war breaking out at the God Quarry. But with the battle unfolding and casualties being lost on both sides, Mephisto just made his next play, killing his variants and using their essence to transform into something new.