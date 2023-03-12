Glenn Close Bows Out Of Oscars At The Last Minute Due To COVID-19

This year's 95th Academy Awards just got a shake-up to its lineup of presenters. Actor Glenn Close, who was set to be one of this year's Oscars presenters, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be attending the award ceremony.

The news was reported by Associated Press where one of Glenn's representatives commented that the "Fatal Attraction" star will be taking the time to rest and stay in isolation. There is no word as of yet on who will take her place during the show. Close was to accompany over 40 other celebrities as a presenter, including Harrison Ford, Riz Ahmed, Halle Bailey, Michael B. Jordan, Ariana DeBose, and Elizabeth Olsen to name just a few.

Close's untimely diagnosis is not only significant for this reason, however, as the buildup to this year's Academy Awards has seen a number of notable names come down with COVID-19. As can be imagined, such an uptick has brought on the conversation surrounding award-season safety precautions.