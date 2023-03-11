Missing Apparently Contains An Easter Egg So Well Hidden It Requires Code Breaking

Following the success of 2018's "Searching," the pressure was certainly on the creative team for its standalone sequel, "Missing," to top what they managed to accomplish before. And in doing so, the team might have crafted some elements a bit too well.

Speaking to Collider, producer Sev Ohanian, who also co-wrote the film's story with Aneesh Chaganty, discusses the rich details hidden throughout "Missing." The "Creed III" producer goes on to pinpoint one detail that viewers might have missed. "Our directors, Will Merrick and Nick Johnson, they incorporated an Easter egg in 'Missing' that I don't feel at liberty to talk about yet," he commented, adding that one would have to view the film like a video game to pick up on it. " ... there's moments where you have to pause and you have to deduct a code and then apply that code to another moment and apply ... I did not even understand the depths of this Easter egg until the night of the premiere ..."

For those who now feel a rewatch is in order, Ohanian told Collider that the first major clue begins when June (Storm Reid) visits the secret messaging website, GUISE. Such ambitious storytelling elements are not only what helped "Missing" become another financial and critical win, but could also spell big things for the screenlife genre as a whole.