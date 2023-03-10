Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Teases More Horror And Less Romance For Season 2 (Thankfully)

"Wednesday" is one of the most successful recent Netflix phenomena, so it's a no-brainer that the streamer would renew Tim Burton's "Addams Family" spin-off for Season 2 and the return of Jenna Ortega as a more adventurous variant on moody Wednesday Addams. The show's upcoming second season is only now entering its early creative stages (although a Season 2 announcement trailer has already been released), but during a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Ortega gave fans a clue about the direction the series might be headed, and how Season 2 might depart from what you might expect given the nature of Season 1 of the show.

"We just started getting a writers' room together," said Ortega in response to a question about where the show might be going in Season 2. "I think we kind of want to up the horror aspect a little bit," she went on, a sensible move given her status as a currently reigning "Scream Queen" (even though Wednesday Addams herself would never, ever scream)."Get Wednesday out of the romantic situation and just let her be her own individual and fight her own crimes and battles," she said. The conversation then moved on to other topics, including Ortega's role in "Scream VI" now in theaters, but for fans of "Wednesday" starving for clues about the upcoming next season, it was a feast.

Judging by the response of the live audience, Ortega isn't the only person excited to see an even more independent and less romantically inclined Wednesday, one who puts in a lot more hours battling whatever killers or supernatural menaces the show's writers throw in her direction.