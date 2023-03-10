Cheech Marin Explains The Perennial Popularity Of Sports Films Like Champions - Exclusive

In the interview, Cheech Marin explains his take on why audiences so easily connect with sports films. To him, it's simple: There's always a final game to connect to. "You can cheer for sports films because there's going to be the climactic game or something at the end that you can [cheer for]," he explains.

In this regard, sports films aren't that different from other genres. "I kind of view all films like that, at least the ones that I'm involved with," he notes. It makes sense, with so many genres ending in the payoff of their themes and challenges (at least if they're good). He mentions one particular example, "the final game in 'Born in East L.A.,'" when "they all run over the hill and come into the U.S." As he comments, "I like those kind[s] of endings" because "they get an audience going." Marin also adds that "you can overcome odds in sports movies," making for an exciting dynamic in which "the underdog always wins."

While he likes those celebratory sports-film endings, Marin can't quite explain why that genre so often comes his way. "Sports films seem to come to me; I don't know why," he notes. In fact, he already has another one coming up. "I just did another one that'll be getting its premiere at SXSW called 'The Long Game,'" he explains. "It's a golf movie about a young team of Chicanos in Del Rio, Texas, and they win the state championship after having not been allowed to play [at] the country club, which [has] the only courts in town." Undoubtedly, he's a great fit for the role, and with SXSW now here, select audiences will be able to see it.

"Champions" heads to theaters today, March 10.