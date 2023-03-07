Why Cheech Marin Will Be Reading Scripts More Carefully After Shotgun Wedding - Exclusive

Cheech Marin is busy. The comedy legend plays Julio in Focus Features' forthcoming sports comedy "Champions," and mere months ago he played the wealthy father of Darcy Rivera (Jennifer Lopez) in "Shotgun Wedding." In the film, a destination wedding is interrupted when the wedding party is taken hostage, corralled into a pool as the villains hope to get millions out of Robert Rivera (Marin). Darcy and her fiancé Tom (Josh Duhamel) have to then find some way to salvage the situation and keep their loved ones safe.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Marin reveals the film was more difficult to shoot than one might expect. The problem with having a character trapped in a pool for the duration of the film is that shooting this requires the actor being trapped in the pool for days, even if it's only been hours for the character.

It's a situation that Marin didn't find particularly pleasant. In the interview, he humorously explained that spending days in that pool prompted him to read his next script very carefully.