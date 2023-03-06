Champions' Cheech Marin On Co-Star Woody Harrelson And The Eternal Popularity Of Sports Films - Exclusive Interview

Looking back at your filmography, you're in a variety of sports films: "Tin Cup," "Perfect Game," this. Why do you think sports films often connect so well with audiences, and why do you connect with those projects?

You can cheer for sports films because there's going to be the climactic game or something at the end that you can [cheer for] ... But I kind of view all films like that, at least the ones that I'm involved with. The final game in "Born in East L.A." is when they all run over the hill and come into the U.S. I like those kind[s] of endings. They get an audience going.

Sports films seem to come to me; I don't know why. I just did another one that'll be getting its premiere at SXSW called "The Long Game." It's a golf movie about a young team of Chicanos in Del Rio, Texas, and they win the state championship after having not been allowed to play [at] the country club, which [has] the only courts in town. You can overcome odds in sports movies. The underdog always wins in good sports movies.

I'm a big fan of your collaborations with Robert Rodriguez, and you've been in almost every one of his films.

Eight! Eight of them.

What is unique about working with him, and which of your collaborations is your personal favorite?

Oh boy, it's hard to say because it's been so many. What's unique about Robert is that he is not ostensibly the writer of the film, because he works with other writers, but he is the operator of the camera. I don't know any other directors who operate the camera on films.

It may seem like a simple thing, but it's very profound because he's talking to you as he's on this dolly, and telling [you], "I need this kind of face, and you can look over here ..." He's talking to you all the time because, at that point, it's almost like a silent medium. [He] can say anything, [the editors] can X his voice out, [and the audience will] never hear it, but you see what he's trying to get. I always call it "making faces for Robert" because he is talking to [us]. He operates the cameras, and there's no other director that I know that does that.

He is amazing, [an] amazing director and filmmaker. I've known him since the beginning, before he made his first film. ... He showed me everything he was doing, [everything] he made in student films. [There] was this one called "Bed Head" [that he] made with his brothers and sisters. It's kind of the essence of "Spy Kids." "Spy Kids" turned out to be that rhythm, and he showed it right when he was a student at UT, so we go back a long way. He was informed by watching "Cheech & Chong" movies growing up, just like all those kids in Texas.