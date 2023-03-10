Misha Collins Says His Villain Work On Supernatural Helped Prepare Him To Play Two-Face On Gotham Knights

Anyone who's watched "Supernatural" can attest that Misha Collins has incredible range. During this single show, he managed to play countless versions of his character Castiel — from Lucifer to a power-hungry god-like version of the angel. Through it all, Collins put on a slew of performances that were so convincing that they gave fans nightmares. And with a ghost-hunting show like "Supernatural," that's not exactly an easy task.

There's just something about Collins' villains that scream abrupt unbridled chaos. His acting choices in these roles are wholly unique and wild to the fullest extent — making his characters unpredictably delightful. Now, instead of getting a few villainous arcs, Collins is playing Harvey Dent in the upcoming CW series "Gotham Knights."

For anyone who needs to brush up on their DC Comics lore, Harvey Dent is none other than the iconic villain Two-Face. Casting Collins was a brilliant choice considering his villainous roles typically have a vibrant fuse. All in all, "Gotham Knights" is a profoundly dark and gritty take on the DC universe compared to most of the Arrowverse shows that have come before.

The CW invited Looper to a roundtable interview, where we asked Collins if "Supernatural" inspired his take on Two-Face and if he could tease the gritty, dark nature of the rest of the show and its villains.