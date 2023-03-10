Misha Collins Says His Villain Work On Supernatural Helped Prepare Him To Play Two-Face On Gotham Knights
Anyone who's watched "Supernatural" can attest that Misha Collins has incredible range. During this single show, he managed to play countless versions of his character Castiel — from Lucifer to a power-hungry god-like version of the angel. Through it all, Collins put on a slew of performances that were so convincing that they gave fans nightmares. And with a ghost-hunting show like "Supernatural," that's not exactly an easy task.
There's just something about Collins' villains that scream abrupt unbridled chaos. His acting choices in these roles are wholly unique and wild to the fullest extent — making his characters unpredictably delightful. Now, instead of getting a few villainous arcs, Collins is playing Harvey Dent in the upcoming CW series "Gotham Knights."
For anyone who needs to brush up on their DC Comics lore, Harvey Dent is none other than the iconic villain Two-Face. Casting Collins was a brilliant choice considering his villainous roles typically have a vibrant fuse. All in all, "Gotham Knights" is a profoundly dark and gritty take on the DC universe compared to most of the Arrowverse shows that have come before.
The CW invited Looper to a roundtable interview, where we asked Collins if "Supernatural" inspired his take on Two-Face and if he could tease the gritty, dark nature of the rest of the show and its villains.
Godstiel vibes meet Gotham
On whether or not "Supernatural" helped prepare him for his role as Two-Face, Misha Collins admitted he hadn't thought about it before but that that was probably the case, explaining, "In the 'Supernatural' universe, we had this conceit that characters could be possessed." And sometimes he just ate a bunch of souls and got a bit agro.
"There are times in 'Gotham Knights' later on in the season where I am struggling to keep my inner demons at bay, and ... I have to switch from one character to the other," he continued. That's not to mention how abrupt those switches are.
At the mention of "Gotham Knights" being grittier than most Arrowverse shows, Collins agreed. "I've actually been using the term 'gritty' to describe the show because I think it also feels grounded and real," he noted. However, he also promised that there will be some supernatural elements.
Serving Men of Letters vibes
"Gotham Knights" has darker lighting and isn't afraid to shy away from the guts and gore despite its young cast. "Usually when you have younger casts, it's got this light, poppy high school vibe. But ours is actually pretty, pretty dark, and I like that," Misha Collins shared.
Two-Face isn't the only villain in town, with Collins teasing the existence of a dark cabal. "Part of what makes this whole first season work is that it's a mystery. We're trying to solve the mystery of who killed Batman, but also who is pulling all of the puppet strings in Gotham," he noted.
Some of the scariest villains are the ones who can be anybody, with many of the ones on "Gotham Knights" wearing masks to conceal their identities. "We know that they're possessed of a certain network of capacities, but we don't know where to find them," Collins explained. "We know that they're incredibly powerful and very skilled at framing innocent people for the crimes that they commit."
"Gotham Knights" airs on March 14 on the CW, with episodes streaming for free on the website and app the next day.