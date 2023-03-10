Young Sheldon Fans Are Loving Sheldon's Sarcasm Confusion In S6 E15

"Young Sheldon's" latest episode was jam-packed with plenty of memorable moments both dramatic and comedic. After last week's exciting delivery, we welcome the new baby Cooper home in Season 6, Episode 15, "Teen Angst and a Smart-Boy Walk of Shame." Understandably, Mandy (Emily Osment) finds herself overwhelmed with her new responsibilities while the rest of the family has even more problems to deal with.

Sheldon (Iain Armitage) is seemingly unaffected by the family drama as he's preoccupied with his own recent database failure. To distract himself, he even sings the new baby to sleep with a fan-favorite lullaby that's instantly recognizable. In addition to this "The Big Bang Theory" reference, Sheldon exhibits a notable quality from his adult years when he misunderstands Dr. Linkletter's (Ed Begley Jr.) sarcastic comments. Fans are getting a kick out of Sheldon's constant questioning where he keeps asking "sarcasm?" in a similar way that he does in the original series.

Audience members are responding to the exchange on Twitter and reveling in the familiar dialogue like @BobGermanovich who wrote, "He still doesn't get sarcasm. Love it." Others are feeling the same as it evokes Jim Parsons' performance as the zany physicist. These latest antics on "Young Sheldon" further link the two iterations of the character, and viewers are thoroughly enjoying the connection.