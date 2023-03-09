Superman & Lois Stars Tease Mike Cudlitz's Debut As Lex Luthor

And speaking of villains, Hoechlin's "Teen Wolf" co-star Ian Bohen appeared in Season 2 as the villainous Lt. Mitch Anderson. We wanted to know if he's looking to get any more "Teen Wolf" alums on "Superman & Lois" and if he has a role in mind for them. "The short answer is yes. The long answer is much more complicated, but yes, I was very happy to have Ian Bohen up here last season. That was great," Hoechlin mused. "And then going back and doing the 'Teen Wolf' movie and seeing everybody again ... I love all those guys so much."

Some sets just feel like family, and that was certainly the case for Hoechlin on "Teen Wolf." He added, "We have such a good time together, and I know some people, sometimes, think we're either lying or that it's just a cliché to say it, but that cast is really, it really is a family of its own, so if we get any of them up here, I'd be very, very happy to be reunited."

Tulloch remarked that everyone wants her husband to appear on "Superman & Lois." She explained, "Everybody keeps saying they want David Giuntoli, my husband, speaking of [the] 'Grimm' cast to be on the show. But he actually voices Batman in a couple [of] movies, so I don't know if that's a conflict of interest and he couldn't do the show. I have no idea, but it would be fun to have him even just do a cameo at some point."

Season 3 of "Superman & Lois" airs March 14 on The CW, with episodes streaming for free on the website and app the next day.