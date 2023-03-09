Jesse Spencer Returns To Chicago Fire In Surprising Season 11 Appearance

The "One Chicago" Universe of shows is no stranger to characters coming and going. But some departures have definitely hurt more than others. During Season 11, "Chicago Fire" fans experienced a painful blow with the sudden exit of beloved long-time cast member Taylor Kinney, who plays Lt. Kelly Severide. Earlier this year, it was announced that Kinney was taking a leave of absence from the show to deal with a personal matter. His character, Severide, is currently in an arson investigation training program that takes him away from the Windy City and Firehouse 51.

Losing such an integral character like Severide is unexpected, as he's been a part of the series since the beginning. But fans went down a similar road during Season 10 when Severide's best friend, Matt Casey, played by Jesse Spencer, left. As a way to write him off the show, Casey originally made the decision to move to Oregon. Behind the scenes, Spencer felt it was time to move on from the hit drama. But in some unexpected good news, it appears that we haven't seen the last of Casey. Spencer is slated to return for at least one episode of "Chicago Fire" in Season 11.