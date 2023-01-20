Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney Steps Away From Series To Handle Personal Matters

"Chicago Fire" was the first installment in Dick Wolfe's "One Chicago" franchise that would spin off in various directions following all of the emergency personnel working in the Windy City. Since 2012, viewers have tuned in to watch Firehouse 51 put out fires, both literal and metaphorical. But while dealing with all kinds of issues across Chicago would be enough for some shows, "Chicago Fire" knows when to take a step back and allow audiences a chance to see the inner-personal lives of the firefighters who make up the department.

Numerous characters have come and gone from the series over the years, most notably with Lieutenant Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer), who left in Season 10 to live in Oregon, although he's come back every so often to check in with the crew. Now, it seems the series is set to lose another long-time cast member in the form of Taylor Kinney's Lieutenant Kelly Severide, who's been with the show since the beginning.