Shrinking Will Grow Thanks To Season 2 Renewal From Apple TV+

"Shrinking" follows a grieving therapist, Jimmy (Jason Segel), who is still reeling from the death of his wife. As a result, he begins ignoring his training and starts telling his patients exactly how he feels, drastically changing both their lives and his. It's been a big hit with critics and audiences alike, with Wenlei Ma of News.com.au saying, "For a story fuelled by grief, Shrinking expertly balances a hard-to-hit tone. It can be melancholic and hopeful, gloomy and absurd."

All this translates to the next big hit for Apple TV+, and the higher-ups couldn't be happier. Head of programming for Apple TV+, Matt Cherniss, said in a statement, "We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of 'Shrinking' since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters." He went on to express hope for the future, saying, "We can't wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for Season 2."

There's obviously a lot of room for these eclectic characters to grow in future seasons. And who knows where they'll end up by the Season 1 finale? But no doubt fans will continue tuning in for the next few Fridays to see where "Shrinking" goes next.